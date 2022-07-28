Listen to the audio version of the article

Advance indexation for the revaluation of pensions scheduled for January 2023, for the second half of 2022. It is one of the measures indicated by the government to the trade unions on which it is working. This was explained by the leader of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra at the end of the meeting between unions and Prime Minister Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi.

The solution should enter the new Aid decree. “Next week the government plans to bring the Aid bis decree to the Council of Ministers,” explained Sbarra. In the aid-bis decree, he then added, “the intervention on discounts on bills for families in difficulty will be extended”.

«The meeting – explained the general secretary of Cigl Maurizio Landini – produced some initial responses in the direction we requested. I believe the path is right. We will evaluate the extent of the measures of the Aid bis decree.

Draghi, non-trivial figures for dl, focus on a few important issues

During the meeting, Draghi highlighted that with the next decree, the idea is to carry out a few interventions on a few important issues, using the available fiscal spaces especially for interventions that extend those already carried out. These are, he added, “non-trivial figures”.

Unions, in dl aid not bonuses but decontribution

According to the indications provided by the trade unions at the end of the meeting, the next measure would not include a replica of the 200 euro bonus but a “decontribution” intervention. “We were told that action is being taken on the decontribution of employees and therefore the net payroll is increased,” said Bombardieri (Uil), explaining that, however, the details of the measure are not yet available. “It is the starting point of the confrontation” with the social partners, also confirmed the minister Andrea Orlando, leaving the seat of the government.