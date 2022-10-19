Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ministry of Labor has paid the “anti-inflation” “bonuses” of 200 and 150 euros, provided for by the Aid for Professionals decrees: in a letter to the private funds, Ansa, the director general for social security policies and insurance Angelo Marano «recommends not proceeding with liquidation». However, having received the “bonus” applications from September 26, various Bodies have already made thousands of wire transfers.

Careful monitoring of spending

The letter, sent to 17 private and privatized social security institutions of the various professional categories, actually asks for the liquidation to be suspended in order to carry out a careful monitoring of expenditure. In the communication sent by the Labor Department, the provisions of article 5 of the ministerial decree of 19 August last, which governed the measure, are recalled: the Bodies themselves are entrusted with “the task of monitoring the spending limit, through communications on a weekly basis to the ministry regarding the results of the monitoring of the applications presented and those admitted for payment, so that, if there are any deviations from the spending limit, immediate communication can be made on the residual resources so that no other concession measures are adopted “.

Min. Work: regular professional bonus payments starting tomorrow



“With regard to press reports relating to the payments of bonuses for professionals, it should be noted that this is a temporary suspension due to the need to update, by reorganizing the expenditure monitoring system within the directorates-general of the ministry, taking into account the overall expected ceiling from the norm ”, however, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies announced. “The offices of the ministry, by this evening, will give indications to the coffers in order to be able to restart payments as of tomorrow, Thursday 20 October” concludes the note.