Former deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Dmytro Gudkovwho had previously moved to Ukraine, commented on the possibility of the Russians using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

“The Russians do not want to use nuclear weapons.
Well, okay, mostly they don’t want to: some, according to the picture, still dream of ending their lives by suicide not alone, but collectively.
But for the rest, even two dozen years of brainwashing did not break some last internal border.
The limit of the instinct of self-preservation.
However, the problem is completely different. It is not customary to ask dear Russians.
Decisions of the country are not made by them and even with them in mind. And for such a decision, after which the electorate will definitely not be left, there will be no need to consult with it.
In the elites, there are still a few willing to terrify, despite the rhetoric of 2 evil dwarfs. There is animal fear before death. Especially in a bunker crawler who wants to continue to exist. Of course, he believes in heaven for himself, but not fanatically, with a columnist. After all, the devil knows whether Gundyai made an agreement there.
So heaven is more reliable on earth. It can be broadcast on screens that replace windows in the bunker.
Where did I read that? Ah yes, Pelevin has SNUFF…” he wrote on Facebook.

