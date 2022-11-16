Fatal accident at 12.30 today, Wednesday 16 November, in via Beltramini in San Zenone degli Ezzelini. They collided head-on a camion That’s your Opel.

Tremendous impact, for themotorist there was nothing to be done. On site Suem and firefighters. The investigations are underway by the carabinieri.

San Zenone, here is the scene of the fatal accident that cost the life of a 59-year-old woman news/san_zenone_incidente_mortale_auto_camion-12243636/&el=player_ex_12243662″>

The victim is Monica Peak, 59, from San Zenone degli Ezzelini. The truck driver, a 41-year-old Bosnian, was unhurt.

Traffic blocked along the provincial road.