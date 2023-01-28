A new call to the people of Valle del Cauca, made the Secretary of Health of the Valley, María Cristina Lesmes so that this weekend they take advantage of the Great Vaccination Day that takes place in the department and take the opportunity to complete their schemes.

The first Great National Vaccination Day to which Valle del Cauca joins started this Friday and runs until Sunday, January 29. There are 22 vaccines from the Expanded Immunization Program, PAI, which protect against 29 diseases and the COVID vaccine, which will be available in all health institutions in the department.

Lesmes said that “this weekend we have the first vaccination day for our boys, girls, adolescents, young people and older adults; In addition to the vaccines, we are going to put a varnish on the children’s teeth and from now on, on each vaccination day, dental treatment will be provided with this varnish.”

The official invited the people of Valle del Cauca to review the vaccination cards, find out about the modifications that were made in the scheme at the national level, and apply the corresponding doses in the boys and girls.

Attention

In the municipalities that join the national day, which this Saturday, January 28, has its central day, the vaccination points of the health institutions of the Valley will be ready to attend to the population of all ages. Decentralized conferences will also be held with work teams and trained human talent who will be visiting house to house.

Within the framework of these activities, a special conference on dentistry will be held at the Centenario Departmental Hospital in Seville. “We extend the invitation to all young people under 17 years of age to participate in the great day ‘I am the Smiling Generation’, where fluoride varnish will be applied, they can go to the facilities of the hospital of the Centro de Salud del Lago or to their nearest IPS”, indicated the manager Claudia Marcela González.

Photo: Government of the Valley

