Do you support it?Members suggested that the foreign language compulsory exam of the college entrance examination should be changed to the elective exam to cancel the status of the main subject of English in junior and senior high schools

Recently, Tuo Qingming, deputy to the National People’s Congress and principal of the No. 2 Middle School in Yucheng District, Ya’an City, Sichuan Province, said in an interview with Sichuan Observer that it is recommended to reduce the score of foreign language subjects in the college entrance examination to 100 points.

Tuo Qingming believes that there are problems with the current college entrance examination model: foreign languages ​​account for too much score in the college entrance examination, consuming too much energy and time for students; foreign languages ​​are of limited practical value to many people.

Chen Weizhi, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of Shanghai New Era Education Group, submitted a proposal during this year’s National Two Sessions, the content of which is “Suggestions on Promoting the Reform of English Subjects in the National Senior High School Entrance Examination and College Entrance Examination”.

Member Chen Weizhi believes that in order to solve the problem, it is necessary to further promote the reform of English subjects in the senior high school entrance examination and college entrance examination, innovate English teaching in junior high school and high school, and optimize the setting of English subjects. To this end, he proposed three reform proposals:

First, change the compulsory subject of foreign language in the college entrance examination to an optional subject, and implement graded examinations in English in the senior high school entrance examination. At the same time, improve the “two exams a year” system to avoid unfair competition caused by excessive exams. Implement a national English proficiency test system, and improve the English grading standards for senior high school entrance examinations.

Second, improve and optimize the English propositions of the senior high school entrance examination and college entrance examination, focusing on the examination of English expression and communication skills. Gradually break the dilemma of “examination-oriented English” and “dumb English”, highlight the language tool standard of English education, emphasize the importance of language learning foundation, and effectively improve the comprehensive English quality of students in junior and senior high schools.

Third, cancel the status of the main subject of junior high school and high school English. Completely abolish the English courses in the first and second grades of primary schools, reduce the proportion of English courses in middle and high school teaching, focus on “individualized education”, effectively improve the efficiency of English learning, and guide the society to “return to rationality” in English learning.