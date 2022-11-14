Crash between three cars between Lozzo and Domegge around noon today 14 November. The rescues made it necessary to temporarily close the state road 51 bis of Alemagna in both directions: the road was reopened around 13.40. A girl aboard a Panda was injured: she was pulled out of the cockpit by the firefighters and rescued by helicopter which quickly transferred her to the San Martino hospital in Belluno.

A second woman was also injured, more lightly and transferred by ambulance to the hospital in Pieve di Cadore.

The accident, which also involved a BMW and a third car, an Opel, occurred at km 8,900 in the territory of Domegge, near a double curve.

The closure of the road was made necessary precisely to allow relief efforts and surveys aimed at ascertaining the dynamics of the accident. In addition to the rescue vehicles, the Anas teams, the firefighters of the Pieve di Cadore detachment and the police forces intervened to manage the road network and to allow the reopening of the section in the shortest possible time.