Do you want a flat stomach? Infallible tea to lose abdominal fat in 30 days

Bad eating habits, as well as a lack of physical exercise, have become enemies of a healthy weight, physical well-being, and a flat stomach.

Bad eating habits, as well as a lack of physical exercise, have become enemies of a healthy weight, physical well-being, and a flat stomach. These practices cause fat to accumulate in the body, which affects not only the physical appearance, but also the health of the body.

A normal weight helps control cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar, while preventing diseases such as diabetes, arthritis and some types of cancer, according to Medline PlusUS National Library of Medicine website.

One of the parts of the body where fat accumulates the most is the abdomen and, according to experts, it is important to avoid it to prevent cardiovascular and respiratory problems. The Mayo Clinic institute ensures that belly fat is not limited to the layer located just under the skin (subcutaneous fat), but includes visceral fat, which is found inside the abdomen, around the internal organs, therefore which may cause health complications.

In order not to gain weight, it is important to eat a healthy diet accompanied by regular physical activity, say specialists, for whom it is easier to avoid gaining weight than to go on diets to lose extra pounds. This should also be accompanied by healthy habits such as not smoking and avoiding alcohol.

Green tea to burn fat and achieve a flat stomach

Additionally, the intake of some drinks is key. One of them is green tea, to which antioxidant effects and properties that help burn fat are attributed. According to the Hogarmanía portal, it has components that promote lipolysis, which is the breakdown of stored fats into smaller components that are easily metabolized.

In addition, this drink is diuretic and contains enzymes that decrease the intestinal absorption of fats. the digital medium Business Insider ensures that taking it helps to lose weight in less time, because it increases body temperature, accelerates cell metabolism and eliminates adipose tissue.

The aforementioned medium cites an investigation in which volunteers who combined a daily habit of between four and five cups of green tea with a 25-minute workout, lost an average of one kilogram more and showed less abdominal fat than those who did not consume this drink. The analysis was carried out for 12 weeks.

Regarding the issue, the Healthline portal indicates that “many studies have shown that green tea produces a decrease in body fat, especially in the abdomen area.” Scientific evidence has suggested that one of the reasons why this plant is good for fulfilling this purpose is because of its caffeine content. Green tea can be consumed as a beverage, but another option is to take the extract as a supplement.

Other recommended drinks

Ginger and pineapple: This mixture speeds up metabolism, helping the body to burn more calories, produces a feeling of satiety and helps improve intestinal function, since it is rich in fibers, according to the Tua Saúde health and well-being portal.

This mixture speeds up metabolism, helping the body to burn more calories, produces a feeling of satiety and helps improve intestinal function, since it is rich in fibers, according to the Tua Saúde health and well-being portal. Artichoke and lemon: This is a drink with cleansing properties, thanks to the fiber of the artichoke and the ascorbic acid of the lemon. The latter also speeds up the metabolism and undoes the accumulated fat in the body and particularly in the abdominal area, ensures a publication in the magazine Glamour, from Mexico.

This is a drink with cleansing properties, thanks to the fiber of the artichoke and the ascorbic acid of the lemon. The latter also speeds up the metabolism and undoes the accumulated fat in the body and particularly in the abdominal area, ensures a publication in the magazine Glamour, from Mexico. Turmeric and lemon: The curcumin in this spice has been linked to weight loss and a reduction in fatty liver, because it speeds up metabolism, which in turn increases energy expenditure and favors the reduction of fat in the abdomen. Likewise, lemon helps to clean the taste buds, reducing the desire to consume sweet foods, in addition to having a diuretic effect that helps to eliminate excess fluid from the body.

The curcumin in this spice has been linked to weight loss and a reduction in fatty liver, because it speeds up metabolism, which in turn increases energy expenditure and favors the reduction of fat in the abdomen. Cinnamon and bay leaf: When cinnamon is included in a healthy diet, it can promote weight loss, as well as being beneficial for preventing metabolic syndrome, says Tua Saúde. A magazine article better with health, written by Daniela Echeverri, cites a study carried out by Food and Function, which establishes that this food has multiple active ingredients that promote weight loss; while the laurel has diuretic properties and helps to eliminate toxins and retained fluids, which favors the reduction of inflammation of the abdomen.

When cinnamon is included in a healthy diet, it can promote weight loss, as well as being beneficial for preventing metabolic syndrome, says Tua Saúde. A magazine article better with health, written by Daniela Echeverri, cites a study carried out by Food and Function, which establishes that this food has multiple active ingredients that promote weight loss; while the laurel has diuretic properties and helps to eliminate toxins and retained fluids, which favors the reduction of inflammation of the abdomen. The benefits of these natural products will be seen if they are consumed as a complement to a healthy and balanced diet in which there is no lack of fruits and vegetables and unhealthy fats and added sugars are avoided.

With information of the week

Also read: Meet a Tea that fights colon cancer and relieves sore throats