H2Scout Toyota launches hydrogen platform

Greentech Mobility: The Toyota Mobility Foundation wants to pave the way for the energy transition and, together with the National Organization for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW GmbH), has launched an online platform for the regional hydrogen economy.

The so-called “H2Scout” is intended to facilitate the integration of hydrogen into the regional energy transition. The online tool based on open source makes it possible to identify and evaluate alternative and cost-optimized infrastructure systems for the provision of hydrogen from regionally available resources such as renewable energies, water, organic residues.

Optimizing energy supply security via hydrogen

The security of energy supply is ensured with the help of specific demand curves from different sectors on an hourly basis.

Since the needs and availability differ, any number of scenarios can be defined. They differ in resource use, assumptions about (future) costs and willingness to accept, as well as energy and climate strategies. The ten most important system indicators give a first impression of possible risks and adjustments.

The H2Scout, which can be accessed at https://h2scout.eu/, helps regional decision-makers to better understand the effects of different framework conditions and assumptions – from costs and profitability to space requirements and regional added value to climate and environmental protection effects.

energy system modelling

The prototype of the H2Scout, which goes back to an idea from the Steinfurt district (North Rhine-Westphalia), was developed by Spilett (concept), BBH Consulting (energy system modelling), the Münster University of Applied Sciences and the Energielandwerkern (regional configuration in Steinfurt), Energieland2050 (Steinfurt stakeholders in the regional energy transition) and ENDA (software implementation).

According to Andy Fuchs, head of the Toyota Mobility Foundation in Europe, we are “very happy that we are now making such a tool available to the regions together with our partners, Spilett, BBH Consulting, ENDA and the National Organization for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW). deliver. It helps to visualize and make tangible the integration of hydrogen into the regional energy transition”.

Kurt Christoph von Knobelsdorff, who acts as CEO and spokesman for NOW GmbH, adds: “We are delighted that the Toyota Mobility Foundation is supporting the H2Scout with exactly the regional approach that we are pursuing in the HyLand program. With the scenario calculator, the regions now have a tool that they can use themselves to calculate the application potential of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.”