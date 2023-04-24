Home » Dobong-gu, Seoul “A young man at the age of 45”… Expansion of youth policy benefits
Dobong-gu, Seoul raises the youth age to expand youth policy benefits.

Dobong-gu announced on the 24th that it revised the ‘Dobong-gu Youth Basic Ordinance’ and raised the youth age from 19 years old to 39 years old to 19 years old to 45 years old.

Dobong-gu is the first district in Seoul to raise the youth age.

With this policy, the number of young people in Dobong-gu increased from about 80,000 (25.8% of the population) to about 100,000 (34.9%).

The district plans to enact the ‘Dobong-gu Youth Fund Ordinance’ to support the increased youth population due to the increase in the upper age limit.

It plans to promote youth housing and entrepreneurship space lease deposit loan projects through the youth fund.

In addition, the district will promote the ‘Youth Social First Start Support Fund’ for 19-year-olds who are taking their first steps in society.

This is in the process of amending the ordinance with the goal of being implemented in the second half of this year.

