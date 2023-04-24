World Vaccination Week 2023: Meningococci can destroy everything on the …

GlaxoSmithKline GmbH & Co. KG

With World Vaccination Week from April 24th to 30th, the World Health Organization (WHO) wants to raise awareness of protection options against preventable diseases. Comprehensive vaccination protection can prevent lifelong consequences – this also applies to meningococci. Although meningococcal disease is very rare, it can become life-threatening within a few hours. (1) They most commonly affect babies and young children because their immune systems are not yet fully formed. (1)

Treacherous in meningococcal diseases: the initially non-specific signs.

In the case of meningococcal diseases, non-specific symptoms such as headaches, fever, chills, dizziness and a severe feeling of illness can occur suddenly. Meningococci can cause meningitis (meningitis) or blood poisoning (sepsis). (2) In the case of meningitis, vomiting and neck stiffness are also present. Symptoms such as irritability, drowsiness or seizures can also occur. In the case of a septic course, there is bleeding into the skin, a drop in blood pressure and organ failure. (3) If there is any suspicion, parents should consult a doctor or a hospital immediately. Every minute counts.

Many do not know: there are different meningococcal groups

In Germany, around 10 percent of all patients die despite intensive medical care (4) – for families, the world can turn completely upside down within a few hours if they fall ill. One in five sufferers can experience consequences such as loss of limbs or scarring. (1) Vaccination can help avoid such an experience for parents as well as for the affected child. However, many mothers and fathers do not know that there are different groups of meningococci and therefore different vaccinations.

Vaccinations can protect

For the best possible protection against meningococcal diseases, there are different vaccinations that are already available for babies from the first months or in the first year of life. Many parents do not know that the standard vaccination against group C meningococci recommended by the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) cannot protect their children against other meningococci groups occurring in this country. (5) Meningococcal diseases in Germany are most frequently caused by group B, followed by Y and C. (4) Parents should therefore speak to their pediatrician or their child doctor as early as possible about the various meningococcal vaccinations and seek advice. Many health insurance companies reimburse the costs. On the website www.meningitis-bewegt.de/kostenerstattung you can check what your own health insurance company offers.

WHO target: Strongly reduce meningitis by 2030

The WHO (World Health Organization) World Vaccination Week aims to raise awareness of the importance of vaccinations worldwide. One of the WHO’s goals is to significantly reduce meningitis, which can be caused by meningococci, among other things, by 2030. Vaccinations offer the best possible protection against this disease.

More information at: www.meningitis-bewegt.de

About “Meningitis emotional.”

The GSK-initiated awareness campaign “Meningitis emotional.” shows in her imagery real sufferers like little Leonie. She contracted meningococci when she was eleven months old and is still suffering from the consequences today. This real and at the same time respectful approach was developed in cooperation with researchers, doctors, sufferers and parents. “Meningitis emotional.” wants to achieve cross-media awareness so that all parents can actively find out from their pediatrician about the best possible vaccination protection against meningococci.

