Doctor charged with manslaughter faces initial hearing

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that this Saturday the initial hearing against a doctor from the San Juan de Dios Hospital in San Miguel, accused of manslaughter, is taking place.

Dr. Carlos Josué Romero Blanco is accused of the homicide of a mother and negligent injuries to a newborn, the result of a malpractice during a cesarean section.

Similarly, five doctors and two nurses are also prosecuted for the crime of Denial of Health Care.

The victim passed away on July 19 due to injuries caused during the cesarean section and lack of medical attention.

