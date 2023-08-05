China Supports Temporary Ceasefire Agreement between Colombian Government and Rebels

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Supports Temporary Ceasefire Agreement in Colombia

On August 5th, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed support for the temporary ceasefire agreement between the Colombian government and the anti-government forces. The agreement, which was announced by the Colombian government and the “National Liberation Army of Colombia”, aims to establish a 180-day ceasefire across the country.

During a press conference, a reporter asked for China‘s comment on the agreement. In response, the spokesperson emphasized that achieving comprehensive peace is the common aspiration of the Colombian people and is conducive to the stability and development of the Latin American region. The spokesperson also highlighted the extensive support from the international community for the peace process in Colombia.

China firmly supports the Colombian peace process and appreciates the efforts made by all parties involved in promoting peace. The spokesperson expressed hope that all parties will continue to build consensus on peace and play a positive role in the early realization of lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development in Colombia.

The temporary ceasefire agreement is seen as a significant step towards resolving the long-standing conflict in Colombia. It provides an opportunity for dialogue and negotiations between the government and the rebel forces and offers hope for a peaceful resolution.

The conflict between the Colombian government and various rebel groups, including the National Liberation Army of Colombia, has been ongoing for decades, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement of thousands of people. The agreement aims to halt hostilities and create an environment conducive to dialogue and negotiations for a lasting peace.

The support from China, as well as the international community, highlights the importance of achieving peace in Colombia. The spokesperson’s remarks acknowledge the efforts made by all parties involved and encourage them to continue working towards a peaceful resolution.

The temporary ceasefire agreement will be closely monitored by both the Colombian government and the rebel forces, as well as the international community. Its success will not only bring relief to the Colombian people but also serve as an example for other regions facing similar conflicts.

As the Colombian peace process continues, it is crucial for all parties to maintain an open dialogue, build trust, and work towards addressing the root causes of the conflict. Only through sustained efforts and cooperation can lasting peace be achieved in Colombia.

