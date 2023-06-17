Doctors and pharmacists jointly provide information on e-prescriptions

»Through the cooperation with the State Chamber of Pharmacists we can now connect practices and Pharmacy within the telematics infrastructure simulate«, explains Wolfgang MillerPresident of State Medical Association. For this have the State Chamber of Pharmacists a fully equipped workplace with a pharmacy management system (AVS) set up in the showroom. »In this way, the entire process of the electronic prescription, from issuing it in the doctor’s office to redeeming and dispensing a medication in the Pharmacybe processed and presented realistically«, adds Martin BraunPresident of State Chamber of Pharmacists Baden-Wuerttemberg. From now on, the currently possible redemption ways of the e-prescription can be run through – via paper printout, e-prescription app or by presenting the electronic health card (EGK).