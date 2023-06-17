His Majesty the King congratulates the members of the Moroccan national team inside the hall on the occasion of winning the Arab Cup

Electronic flag – Rabat His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a telegram of congratulations to the members of the Moroccan national football team inside the hall on the occasion of its victory, today, Friday, of the Arab Cup held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

And His Majesty the King’s telegram stated, “After the national team won the Arab Football Cup indoors, in its seventh edition, which was hosted by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are pleased to send you our warmest congratulations on this third coronation of its kind in a row, which reaffirms the brilliance and radiance of football.” Moroccans of all kinds and classes in various regional, continental and international events.

His Majesty the King said, “We would also like, on this occasion, to express to you and to all the technical and administrative frameworks of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, our praise, with great pride, for this new achievement, which was the result of your efforts fueled by your patriotic jealousy and keenness to continue honoring National football and raising the Moroccan flag as a flapper in various international forums.

His Majesty the King expressed his sincere invitations to the members of the Moroccan national football team inside the hall to “continue success in achieving more achievements and titles, covered by our sympathy and satisfaction.”