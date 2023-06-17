Home » His Majesty the King congratulates the members of the Moroccan national team inside the hall on the occasion of winning the Arab Cup
News

His Majesty the King congratulates the members of the Moroccan national team inside the hall on the occasion of winning the Arab Cup

by admin
His Majesty the King congratulates the members of the Moroccan national team inside the hall on the occasion of winning the Arab Cup
Electronic flag – Rabat

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a telegram of congratulations to the members of the Moroccan national football team inside the hall on the occasion of its victory, today, Friday, of the Arab Cup held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

And His Majesty the King’s telegram stated, “After the national team won the Arab Football Cup indoors, in its seventh edition, which was hosted by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are pleased to send you our warmest congratulations on this third coronation of its kind in a row, which reaffirms the brilliance and radiance of football.” Moroccans of all kinds and classes in various regional, continental and international events.

His Majesty the King said, “We would also like, on this occasion, to express to you and to all the technical and administrative frameworks of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, our praise, with great pride, for this new achievement, which was the result of your efforts fueled by your patriotic jealousy and keenness to continue honoring National football and raising the Moroccan flag as a flapper in various international forums.

His Majesty the King expressed his sincere invitations to the members of the Moroccan national football team inside the hall to “continue success in achieving more achievements and titles, covered by our sympathy and satisfaction.”

See also  Cherkaoui Hboub confirms Algeria's refusal to cooperate with Morocco to confront terrorism

You may also like

Pets that have killed humans, why do they...

Why the AfD is so successful right now...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Ratiopharm Ulm German champion for the first time

The central bank’s “loan restriction order” experts revealed...

Miracle in Guarne: 4-year-old girl hit by two...

After a shipwreck, a rope puts the Greek...

North Korea begins a key meeting of the...

Does El Banco Hospital really not have a...

Beijing college entrance examination papers are expected to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy