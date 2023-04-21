Teachers and trainers ever closer to outdoor education — Environment

It is about to conclude a training course dedicated to state and private nursery school teachers of the Union of Municipalities of Bassa Romagna, included in the project «Open-air educational services».

The project, already launched in the last educational year, was created to promote the guidelines for implementation of interventions in the gardens of childhood schools, making use of the participation of families, and in particular for the construction of structures and furnishings for the redevelopment of school courtyards. The ultimate goal is to share a new perspective of education in nature and promote a new sensitivity to the subject.

In numerical terms, the 2021-2022 educational year saw the participation of 24 schools and about 120 teachers, while this year 22 local schools and about 70 teachers were involved.

The project was divided into three stages: one of supervision, with the aim of detecting the needs, criticalities and specific strengths of each service; a second phase of training, curated by Mariangela Melandri, expert in outdoor experiences, and Christian Mancini, expert in biophilia and trainer for the national network of outdoor schools; a third and final phase of laboratorycurated by Mariangela Melandri and Roberta Vitali (global village social cooperative), to build structures to be used in the courtyards of their schools.

All this took place in collaboration with the Ceas of the Union of Municipalities of Bassa Romagna, which contributed in identifying the places to be allocated to training.

Friday 21 April, from 5 to 6.30 pmat the Lotus Park there will be the final training meeting: a moment of confrontation to then start the first ones workshops with parentsdeparting from Saturday 22 April.