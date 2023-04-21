FC St. Pauli: An epic duel with seven goals – and HSV on top

The HSV can keep the promotion course. In an incredibly exciting and high-scoring duel against FC St. Pauli, the hosts got the upper hand. HSV competitor Darmstadt 98 remains the benchmark after the game against Karlsruher SC.

Dhe Hamburger SV shot their neighborhood rivals out of the promotion race to the 2nd Bundesliga in a thrilling city derby and saved their own chances of returning to the Bundesliga. In the 109th edition of the duel between the two rivals, HSV prevailed 4:3 (1:1) thanks to a strong start in the second half. “It came together a lot. We enjoyed it and also had to suffer,” said captain Sebastian Schonlau to the broadcaster Sky after an atmospheric game. “Today only the moment counts, only the day.”

FC St. Pauli took the lead through Manolis Saliakas (36th). Jonas David (44′) made it 1-1 before the break with a 20-metre shot into the corner. “The best goal of my career. We surprised Pauli with our power and were the better team today. It was very important to us to pay something back to the best fans in the league,” said David after the end of the game.

Within four minutes shortly after the change, Bakery Jatta (48th) and Moritz Heyer (52nd) made the turnaround perfect. Substitute Elias Saad (71st) scored the goal for FC St. Pauli. But his teammate Jakov Medic (78th) scored an own goal. The guests were not granted more than Jackson Irvine’s reconnection (80th).

Pyro excess delayed the start of the second half

“Now we want to take the momentum with us,” said goalkeeper Daniel Heuer-Fernandes, looking back at the last five games. Due to the success, coach Tim Walter’s team not only took revenge for the 0:3 in October at the Millerntor in the first half of the season. HSV (56 points) moved up to a direct promotion spot at least until Sunday and relegated 1. FC Heidenheim (54) from second place in the table. The Heidenheimer play on Sunday (1.30 p.m., in the sports ticker of the WELT) against Holstein Kiel and can counter with a win again.

The moment of the final whistle: With HSV coach Tim Walter, all the tension gives way to unbridled happiness Source: AFP/AXEL HEIMKEN

FC St. Pauli (47) is fifth in the table and now nine points behind arch-rivals from Volkspark. For coach Fabian Hürzeler’s team it was the second defeat after a record series of ten wins. Nevertheless, Hürzeler praised his players. “I’m proud of my team,” he said. Such a defeat is “part of the process”.

In front of 56,400 spectators – including 6,000 Pauli fans – in the Volksparkstadion, which was sold out at a city derby for the first time since the Corona pandemic, an intense game developed from the start. Scanning – none. HSV still had advantages in the first ten minutes and scored the first goal through Robert Glatzel (3rd).

FC St. Pauli never let up

After that, the guests from the neighborhood seven kilometers away controlled the game more and more. Saliakas’ lead after a great combination was well deserved. What was more surprising, however, was David’s equalization shortly before the change.

The second half started a few minutes late due to the burning of pyrotechnics in both fan blocks. Then the HSV burned down a small sporting firework display on the pitch. First Jatta (48th) scored to make it 2-1, four minutes later Heyer increased with a dust-off. FC St. Pauli needed some time to catch up. After that, the Kiezklub never gave up and also digested the own goal. However, he failed to win a point.

Darmstadt celebrates happy victory against Karlsruhe

Second division table leaders SV Darmstadt 98 remain on course Bundesliga. The southern Hesse team celebrated a happy 2-1 (1-1) win against Karlsruher SC on Friday evening and returned to the road to success after the 1-0 defeat at Fortuna Düsseldorf. In front of 17,650 spectators in the sold-out stadium at Böllenfalltor, Braydon Manu and Phillip Tietz (50th) scored the goals for the lilies in the 26th minute. Fabian Schleusener (11th) gave Baden an early lead.

Darmstadt set the tone at the beginning and had the first chances. However, a goal by Filip Stojilkovic (3rd) was denied due to offside. A header from Tietz (9th) was too unplaced. The hosts didn’t let themselves be deterred by Schleusener’s surprising deficit, who skilfully steered the ball over the line from close range.

After the equalizer, Tietz (34th) again missed a good opportunity. Shortly before the break, Darmstadt goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen saved his team from going behind again after a shot by Marvin Wanitzek. Tietz rewarded the efforts of the leaders at the beginning of the second half, shortly afterwards Stojilkovic missed alone in front of KSC goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck. After that, the KSC reared up energetically, but could not take advantage of several good chances. Lucas Cueto alone missed the equalizer three times.