Since the iPhone 6, Apple has installed an NFC chip in the devices, which is primarily used for payment via Apple Pay. The component is now also being used for other purposes: If you have a compatible iPhone and a suitably equipped car, you can unlock the car in this way and, if necessary, even start the ignition – without having to pull out the key. In a few cases, CarKey even works without NFC. Now there are indications that Apple could drop the NFC function – and instead rely exclusively on ultra-wideband.

CarKey soon only possible from iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 6?

Apple already introduced CarKey with iOS 13.6, but the technology has largely failed to take off: so far, only selected models from BMW, Genesis, Hyundai and Kia support this feature. Loud 9to5Mac can be found in the third beta version of iOS 16.4 code that indicates a fairly radical step by Apple: In the future, a message could pop up on the iPhone and the Apple Watch stating that the device in question is not compatible with the vehicle. This applies above all to the iPhone XS and the Apple Watch Series 5: Both devices have in common that they only support CarKey via NFC, but not via ultra-wideband. The latter requires a U1 chip, which is only used in the iPhone 11 or newer and the Apple Watch Series 6 or newer – of course the Apple Watch Ultra is also equipped with it. However, the respective SE models are left out.

Easy setup and key sharing possible

In the future, the car will only be unlocked via ultra-wideband, which is considered to be more secure than NFC and is also more convenient: it is sufficient if the vehicle owner approaches the car. It is usually set up using a pairing code, and users can also share the key with other people via AirDrop, email, iMessage and WhatsApp.