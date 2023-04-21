Does Théo Ngwabidje benefit from umbrellas?

The soap opera Théo NGWABIDJE KASI, Governor of the Province of South Kivu is far from being concluded despite the decision of the Constitutional Court rehabilitating him in his functions.

For many, Théo NGWABIDJE would be the protege of the Presidency of the Republic, or even of the first lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi.

In the meantime, this hypothesis is considered a lie of all kinds behind the scenes of the presidential palace.

According to a sister online site that cites the source close to the presidential palace, “Théo Ngwabidje does not benefit from any support from the President of the Republic, nor from his cabinet, even less from the First Lady of the Republic ».

The same source indicates that “Félix Tshisekedi would be very irritated to learn that relatives of the Governor of South Kivu would tell anyone who wanted to hear them that Théo Ngwabidje enjoyed certain protection at the highest peak in the country. ».

Congoreformes.com notes that a warning would be given to the tenant of Nyamoma and his acolytes to stop hiding behind nightmarish support from an imaginary authority.

“This eats is likely to hasten his departure”, he writes.

Notwithstanding, the First Lady of the Republic Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, a native of South Kivu, is said to have several times refused to go to her native province, as long as the country’s institutions do not resolve the crisis of legitimacy that is raging in the province, pursue our source.

“The first lady has postponed her trips to South Kivu more than once. It’s a strong message. I understand it as a refusal on the part of my mother of the nation, to go and be welcomed by an illegitimate governor”, adds this sister site.

It should be recalled that for more than three years there has been a leadership conflict between the provincial government and the Provincial Assembly of South Kivu. The latter accuses the provincial executive of mismanagement and charges it with several embezzlement and spoliation of state land.

Jules Ninda