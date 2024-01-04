Dog trainer reveals five dog breeds he would never want: “That’s just a silly animal”

Elijah has been working as a dog trainer in Sydney for four years and regularly shares his adventures, experiences and tips on social media. “This is my personal opinion and preference,” says the video about the five dog breeds he would not want to own. “I love all dogs, but I have trained all these breeds several times and I would never bring one into my home.”

First there is the husky. Elijah doesn’t like their temperament and also believes that huskies belong in the wild, not in people’s homes. “I would never want one even if my life depended on it,” he told the Australian media. “I have dealt with many of them and they always make my clients’ lives very difficult.”

“I knew the husky would be on the list,” one person comments on the video — © Getty Images

“Too anxious”

He is also not a fan of the maremma, a large, muscular sheepdog that is mainly used as a guard dog for herds. “Very serious dogs,” said the Australian dog trainer. “When you train them, it feels like you’re forcing them to do things.”

The “serious” maremma is devoted to its herd, but not easy to train, says dog trainer — © Getty Images

He finds the greyhound much too boring, especially for someone who wants to train his dog.

A greyhound. — © Shutterstock

According to Elijah, the popular Cavapoo (a cross between a miniature poodle and a Cavalier-King Charles Spaniel, ed.) is too anxious to be properly trained. “And too annoying,” it still sounds. “They are easy to deal with, won’t kill anyone and do a lot of damage. But I don’t like them. It is not a dog you would want as a dog trainer.”

The Cavapoo is a cross between a Miniature Poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Too silly”

Elijah is definitely not a fan of pugs, which he says are “very silly” and have too many health problems. “I don’t want a dog that needs constant surgery to survive. Pugs are just not fun, the way they look, the way they breathe, … No, they’re way too silly for me.”

Elijah thinks the pug is “too silly” — © Getty Images

The dog trainer’s list has now been viewed more than a million times on social media, but also received many mixed reactions. Many owners of dogs on Elijah’s list disagree with his analysis. “I knew huskies would be on this list,” one person responded. “They are indeed not for everyone, but they are especially misunderstood until you have one yourself. And there’s no way mine could survive in the wild.”

Asylum

The dog trainer emphasizes that he expresses his personal opinion in the video and that it is not a list of dogs that you should never buy. But he also warns that animal shelters are full of dogs that people wanted but ultimately decided not to have because they underestimated the breed and could not handle it. “They don’t realize how ‘doglike’ their dog is and then it is taken to a shelter. So think carefully if it is your first pet.”

