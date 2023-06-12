Don Omar celebrates 100 Billion consumer units in his musical career and announces the release of “FOREVER KING”

Don Omar’s new album will be available from June 22. The king of reggaeton celebrates the outstanding announcement with the release of Forever King, which promises to become his new world hit.

Don Omar, reached 100 billion consumer units throughout his musical career. To celebrate this important milestone in his career, the artist announced the release of his upcoming album Forever King, which will rock the music industry with its beats, collaborations, and compositions starting June 22.

The new record work comes after the recent release of several of his singles, which offered his audience a clear idea that the reggaeton superstar promises an explosive album, with which he will once again make history.

In this new proposal, the artist is accompanied by top-notch figures of the genre, including Maluma, Wisin, Gente de Zona, Residente, Cosculluela, Chencho Corleone, Nio García, Akon and Lil Jon. The production has 14 songs that range from traditional urban rhythms to tropical and Cuban ones. Don Omar’s musical diversity is a sure bet to conquer a varied audience.

“Bandits”, together with Cosculluela; “We can repeat it”, accompanied by Chencho Corleone; have been some of the singles released that are already hits for FOREVER KING. They are joined by others such as “Jailer”, “Magdalena”, along with Maluma; “Flow HP”, with Resident; and “Good Girl,” with Akon, with which he demonstrates musical diversity. The album also features the global hits “Soy Yo” with Wisin and Gente de Zona and “Se Menea” with Nio García, which reached #1 on Billboard’s “Latin Airplay Chart”.

Don Omar stressed that with Forever King, he will revolutionize the industry again. “If there is something that I have always sought throughout my career, it is to offer the public those street rhythms that have always identified me, but without the fear of fusing other genres. That is what has always distinguished us. And on this record, in particular, I’m accompanied by the best caliber in music. My albums have always marked a before and after, that is what I trust will also happen with ‘FOREVER KING’”, he highlighted.

The album The Last Don marked an important step in the career of Don Omar and it is 20 years since its release, thanks to this musical production the artist took the reggaeton genre to the world summit. This album was his debut, an innovative project released in 2003.

“With The Last Don we definitely showed the industry that this music was not just one sector, and that it could be very commercial. Today I am blessed to celebrate the 100 billion consumer units of my music career, which is the equivalent of album sales and streams, and I know that this record was a fundamental part of that achievement, ”he said.