On March 5, 2023, the two sessions of the Communist Party of China were held, and the police stood guard at the southern end of Tiananmen Square. (Greg Baker/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, March 10, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) At the previous symposium on literature and art work held by the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping asked that “literary and art workers should tell Chinese stories well and spread Chinese voices well.” Mai Jia, vice chairman of the Chinese Writers Association, who was praised by Xi Jinping during the meeting, recently publicly stated that “we don’t care too much about the Nobel Prize for Literature”, and was criticized by public opinion.

On March 9, China News Agency interviewed Mai Jia, deputy to the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China and vice chairman of the Chinese Writers Association. Regarding how to get more and more Chinese people to appear on the Nobel Prize in Literature, Mai Jia said, “We don’t care too much about the Nobel Prize in Literature. Chinese writers rarely win the Nobel Prize in Literature, not to say that Chinese The literature is not good.”

“For writers, writing is not about winning prizes.” Mai Jia believes, “Any award will have emotional and even political coloring. The Nobel Prize for Literature is judged on the basis of Western values.”

But he also said that if China wants to go global, it cannot do without the “going out” of literature. He mentioned, “As writers, we must tell Chinese stories to the world through literature.”

According to public information, the Mai family’s real name is Jiang Benhu, and he was born in Fuyang, Zhejiang. Since 2008, he has successively served as the vice chairman of the Zhejiang Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the chairman of the Zhejiang Writers Association. In 2014, Mai Jia participated in the CCP Literature and Art Work Symposium. Xi Jinping pointed out at the meeting: “Literary and art workers must tell Chinese stories well and spread Chinese voices well.” After the meeting, Xi Jinping shook hands with Mai Jia and praised him: “I have read your “Conspiracy” and “The Wind”. You are a spy. The first person in war dramas sings the spirit of patriotism.”

Many Chinese netizens commented on Mai’s above-mentioned views: “Mai’s meaning is that the Nobel Prize in Literature does not match the core values ​​of socialism, so don’t care about it.” It’s getting outrageous.”

“Chinese literature can’t go out because many things are not allowed to be written, and many taboos have been set. If you write it, you will be harmonized, and you will even be invited to drink tea or have a meal in prison.”

Another netizen said: “It is not easy for Chinese writers to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, and they need to bear great pressure in reality. Whether you admit it or not, the Nobel Prize for Literature is the highest honor for literature on this blue star. The writer’s The vision and thinking ability are top-notch. Some writers who can only crawl under the ideology may say these words, but they just can’t eat grapes and say grapes are sour. The Writers’ Association is not a propaganda department, and writing big-character posters can’t write Great work!”

Nobel Laureate Mo Yan Is Snubbed by Officials, Internet Writer Zhou Xiaoping Is Favored

It is worth mentioning that in 2021, official organizations and party media such as the Writers Association of the Communist Party of China and “Guangming Daily” officially kicked out Mo Yan, the 2012 Nobel Prize winner and former vice chairman of the China Writers Association, from the list of “Chinese Hundred Years Famous Writers”. List. The outside world believes that Mo Yan’s works “limited” to expose the dark side of Chinese society, which may be one of the reasons why he was kicked out.

Internet writer Zhou Xiaoping was selected as a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which surprised the outside world.

On the eve of the opening of the CPPCC meeting, Zhou Xiaoping released part of the CPPCC proposal on Weibo, including a suggestion that the CCP issue a disciplinary order for the so-called “blacklist of figures from Taiwan’s separatist forces”. He also said that during the “special operation against Taiwan”, “anyone can arrest or kill him, not only will he not have to bear any responsibility, but he will also be awarded the Medal of Honor for Promoting Reunification.”

Yang Hao, a distinguished professor and industry expert at Taiwan Chengchi University’s East Asian Institute, told The Epoch Times on March 5 that (Zhou’s remarks) are very arrogant and unreasonable, and have the characteristics of international terrorism and terrorists. What he said violated international law, the demands and basic values ​​of various human civilizations, and should be publicly condemned.

According to public information, Zhou Xiaoping was the vice president of Fenbei.com in the early days, and some media disclosed that he was arrested in 2009 because the company was suspected of engaging in pornographic business. After 2010, Zhou Xiaoping, who “changed his appearance”, frequently published articles praising the CCP.

In 2014, Zhou Xiaoping and Hua Qianfang participated in the symposium on literature and art work of the Communist Party of China as Internet writers. Xi Jinping asked them to “hope you will create more works with positive energy.” Subsequently, Zhou Xiaoping was sought after by the CCP media.

In November last year, several “mouthpieces” of the CCP publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with the authorities’ extreme anti-epidemic policies. Among them, Zhou Xiaoping complained in a post on Weibo, saying that he should not “casually spread rumors saying that foreign bodies are strewn all over the country, medical care collapses, and sequelae are overwhelming, because those are not true.” He hopes that the authorities “can have an effective overall plan.” Soon, this blog post was deleted by him.

