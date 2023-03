Walking and eating healthy are important activities to stay healthy and also prevent colon cancer. And now there’s the App that helps you follow the rules to feel good. Step Up is part of the new campaign that EuropaColon Italia Onlus together with Digestive Cancers Europe (DiCE), an organization in support of patients suffering from gastro-intestinal neoplasms, launches starting from March, the European month for the prevention of colon and straight.