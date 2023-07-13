Don’t risk it: parking in the streetcar corridor can be expensive

In an action coordinated between the Ministry of Mobility and the National Police, this Wednesday, July 12, an operation was carried out in the surroundings of the Ayacucho tramway corridor, specifically on 49th Street and 40th Street, where 26 traffic summonses were imposed and 12 motorcycles were immobilized, procedures that are carried out to discourage irregular parking and circulation through restricted areas, as well as optimize vehicular and pedestrian flow on public roads. Of the total, only one subpoena corresponded to a private vehicle and the rest to motorcyclists.

The city develops these actions in order to promote road safety and avoid traffic incidents in the sector, where 156 occurred between January and June of this year. In addition, the movement and parking of vehicles on the platform shared and occupied by the Ayacucho tramway is restricted, so controls are constantly scheduled.

So far in 2023, 47 operations have been carried out in this area in which 749 subpoenas were processed, 644 of these for motorcyclists, and 460 motorcycles and 22 cars were immobilized.

