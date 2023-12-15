Dr . Abdul Karim Mohi El-Din writes: Who negotiates with the militia regarding the stolen rights of citizens??

Sudanese Net:

Not among the issues on the negotiating table in Jeddah or elsewhere are the rights of citizens, which the Rapid Support Militia has blatantly violated day and night…

These rights are present facts, to which the entire Sudanese people bear witness, yes, in full and completeness. His young man is aware and his old man is rational, his non-effeminate male and his non-lesbian female testify that that militia plundered it with premeditation, with intimidation and intimidation, with humiliation and humiliation…

Factories and stores were looted, banks and banks were looted, warehouses and hideouts were looted, cars and trucks were looted, livestock and animals were looted, homes and homes were looted, furniture and mattresses were looted, mosques and churches were looted, farms and gardens were looted, rich and poor were looted, It plundered widows and orphans, plundered, plundered, blocked roads, and imposed royalties and levies…

All of this and more was practiced in the areas of its occupation, and you will not find a single house among the homes of defenseless citizens that is not broken, plundered, plundered, and usurped, and you will not find a single rational citizen who accepts what this brutal gang is doing…

Who do you think will negotiate with them to redress the damage or even stop these inhumane, immoral and dehumanizing practices?

Who do you see who denounces mere denunciation, condemns mere condemnation, expresses mere denunciation, and disavows before God what these people do?

Our people are exposed to a brutal international conspiracy in a way that no human mind can ever imagine. The Sudanese government and its Sovereignty Council are silent about it, first, and what falsely and slanderously calls itself an international community is silent about it, and institutions that claim to protect human rights with utmost integrity are silent about it, secondly…

I see the necessity of forming a large, rational, wise, effective, and knowledgeable popular body from the residents of Khartoum State and the states affected by the war, whose mission is to redress the harm of citizens and restore their rights by all means inside and outside Sudan, and God is the All-Powerful, the Avenger, the Mighty, the Mighty, and He is the Helper…

