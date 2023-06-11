Home » DRC: Catholic Church of Brussels calls for urgent aid for displaced people in Goma
News

DRC: Catholic Church of Brussels calls for urgent aid for displaced people in Goma

by admin
DRC: Catholic Church of Brussels calls for urgent aid for displaced people in Goma

Photo MSF”/>

Mgr Jean Kockerols, Auxiliary Bishop of Mechelen-Brussels, who is visiting Rwanda and Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo until June 12, is launching an urgent appeal for help for the displaced people of Goma living in deplorable conditions.

After visiting the Kanyaruchinya camp, one of the largest camps for displaced people in eastern DRC, Mgr. Jean Kockerols testifies to the extremely difficult conditions in which they survive.

School infrastructure is absent, hygiene is almost non-existent and living conditions are extremely precarious.

In the shadow of the great Nyiragongo, a 3,470-meter volcano, spreads out “a gigantic camp which is growing day by day, made up of barracks and tents made from recycled plastics”, described to Vatican Radio Mgr Kockerols, upset.

A camp of 72,000 displaced people

The Kanyaruchinya camp was created following clashes between the army of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the armed group M23, which displaced a large number of people fleeing the fighting.

8 kilometers north of Goma, the camp now hosts more than 72,000 refugees, including nearly 6,500 survivors of the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption in 2021. 32 people died in the lava flows from this volcano, l one of the most active in Africa.

See also  Sohu Health Lesson · Preview | "Pa" with a shake?Authoritative experts take you to know Parkinson's correctly_sohu_com_Live Room

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy