Driver of Colonel Óscar Dávila would have left the country

Investigations are ongoing that will result in the true facts surrounding the death of Colonel Óscar Dávilawho was found dead on June 9, in facts that are yet to be determined.

Faced with the investigations of the case, it was determined this Tuesday, June 13, that the details of the death of the colonel were known, who was found lifeless in the vehicle where he was moving.

According to what the semana magazine was able to verify, the subintendent Javier Galeanowho was driving the van of the events, left the country on vacation, this in the midst of the investigations that are being carried out around the case.

“They finish me off”, Colonel Dávila’s last conversation with a journalist:

a conversation that Dávila had with Cambio journalist Silvia Charry, in which he was quite prudent, and a missed call that the head of the Anticipatory Security Office of Presidential Security would have made to the communicator minutes before taking off his life.

The first conversation, which was even recorded, is dated Friday, June 9 at 4:17 p.m. and was the product of a hypothesis that indicated that the order to include Marelbys Meza, Laura Sarabia’s former nanny, as a member of the Clan del Golfo with the alias of ‘La Cocinera’, came from the Headquarters for Presidential Protection to which Dávila belonged.

“It’s the only thing I can tell you why not. That makes me feel sorry for you because, um, rather, they finish me off,” Dávila would have responded to questions from journalist Silvia Charry, showing prudent relations with the media in the midst of the scandal of pranks.

However, a couple of hours after that conversation, at 6:13 pm, the key witness made a call to the communicator that she was unable to answer. A call in which Óscar Dávila possibly wanted to turn on the fan before ending his life with a shot to the temple at 6:20 pm inside his vehicle.

