Home » 8 beautiful panoramas along the Via Alpina
Sports

8 beautiful panoramas along the Via Alpina

by admin

For those who love nature the Swiss in summer it means above all very long walks in the mountains. Some of the most suggestive treks in the world pass through herefirst of all the Via Alpina – a 370 kilometer “walk” that cuts the country from East to West, usually planned over 19 stages that include 14 Alpine passes from Vaduz, in neighboring Liechtenstein to Montreux, on Lake Geneva.

8 beautiful panoramas along the Via Alpina

You walk on large dirt roads in the valley bottoms as well as on small exposed paths at high altitudes. Traditionally, the best is concentrated on the days when you cross the Canton of the Bernese Oberland from Meiringen to Lauterbrunner, right under the legendary Eiger – 43km of easy but challenging trails to be covered in two days, with around 2500m of elevation gain .
If you wish, you can also book a package of 6 days / 5 nights in a double room (including luggage transport!) for €652 starting from Meiringen and arriving in Lenk, near Adelboden (Click here).
Below, the images of the panoramas you will encounter, pointing towards the south
Credit Swiss-image.ch

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Wang Xiyu broke out in adversity and eliminated Vickić to enter the quarterfinals of Washington Station

You may also like

Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to...

Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete...

Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM...

“There is no point in running to the...

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their...

Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to...

Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in...

stop to appeals and rankings changed during the...

Tour de Suisse: Gall points to the mountain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy