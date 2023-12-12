Home » Drivers who go “the wrong way” delay work in Los Grillos
Drivers who go “the wrong way” delay work in Los Grillos

Community of Pajarito and sectors surrounding the Transversal del Cusiana, indicated that throughout Sunday, hundreds of drivers crossed improperly and without respecting the work being carried out in the Los Grillos sector, delaying the work that would allow progress in the opening. of the section.

A truck that was almost buried, a large number of motorcycles and small vehicles with difficulty crossing, are evident in the videos contributed by the community in the area, who rejected the behavior of those who crossed regardless of the well-being of the communities that require the opening. of the urgent route.

Last night the Consortium that is carrying out the works in Los Grillos was forced to order its staff to completely stop the work due to the verbal violence exercised by some drivers, reiterating that the road will not be opened on the date determined due to this type of inconvenience generated. during the weekend.

The closure has an incalculable impact on the residents of Pajarito, who for months have suffered from the closure of the route, which is why they ask the authorities for greater control to prevent the passage of vehicles.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

