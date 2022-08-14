Huasheng Online All Media Commentator Cao Qianqian

The sunny and hot weather continues. As of August 13, a total of 9 cities in the province, including Hengyang, Huaihua, Zhuzhou, and Changde, experienced drought disasters. More than 60% of the area suffered from hydrological drought, and the area of ​​crops affected by drought further expanded. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature red warning: It is expected that in the next 10 days, continuous high temperature weather will occur in the Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin and other areas. Scientifically and rationally dispatching water sources and making every effort to fight drought and protect water supply and irrigation have become the province’s top priority.

Drought is an order, and it is necessary to tighten the strings of thought and consolidate the responsibility of work. Since the occurrence of the drought, departments at all levels in the province have attached great importance to it and quickly launched drought relief and service work. More than 60 working groups of the water conservancy system went to the front line to guide drought prevention and drought relief; the agricultural and rural departments sent experts into the fields; the meteorological department made timely forecasts and early warnings, and seized the opportunity to carry out artificial rain enhancement operations… At present, the high temperature and drought have not yet “killed the flag” trend. Since 10:00 on August 12, our province has launched a level IV emergency response to drought. All levels and localities should be prepared to fight severe and prolonged droughts. While applying scientific and technological means to pay close attention to changes in drought conditions, take comprehensive measures such as joint adjustment of rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and various drought-resistance projects, and strive to reduce the impact and losses caused by drought. drop to lowest.

Drought is connected with people’s feelings, and drought resistance is to protect people’s livelihood. The fast-spreading drought is related to economic and social development, but also to the people’s firewood, rice, oil, and salt, to the farmers’ annual harvest, and to all aspects of the people’s production and life. In view of the continuous high temperature and low rainfall in some areas, and the contradiction between water use and irrigation, the water distribution plan should be adjusted, the local water and external water transfer should be used as a whole, and the water distribution and scheduling of each step should be optimized. At the same time, strengthen the supervision and management of water use, optimize the irrigation scheme, and implement staggered irrigation. Only by strengthening classified policies and scientifically dispatching water sources according to the development of drought and irrigation needs can we ensure the normal production and living order of the masses and the development of industrial and agricultural production.

Drought resistance is also a “people’s war”. In the next 10 days, the sunny, hot and high temperature will continue to be “controlled” in the land of Sanxiang, and the highest temperature in northern Hunan will reach about 40℃. This means that we must not only keep an eye on our eyes, make full use of various drought-resistant water conservancy facilities, and ensure that we can and should irrigate as much as possible, so as to ease the drought; Medium- and long-term water use plans and water allocation plans. At present, the whole society must firmly establish the awareness of loving, cherishing and saving water, improve the efficiency of saving and intensive utilization of water resources, and ensure that limited water can maximize its benefits.

In the face of extreme high temperature weather, only by maintaining the sense of responsibility of “being at ease at all times”, being aware of heavy responsibilities, performing duties with due diligence, scientific research and judgment, precise policy implementation, and solid efforts in drought prevention and drought relief, can we pass the test of people’s livelihood. The last answer sheet that the people were satisfied with.