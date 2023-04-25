Home » The Egyptian Foreign Ministry denies the news of the “rapid support” militia’s assassination of the assistant “Egyptian” military attaché in Khartoum
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry denies the news of the “rapid support” militia’s assassination of the assistant “Egyptian” military attaché in Khartoum

by admin
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry denies the news of the “rapid support” militia’s assassination of the assistant “Egyptian” military attaché in Khartoum

Sudani Net:

The official foreign official denied, through her Facebook account, the news of the assassination of the assistant Egyptian military attaché in Khartoum.

The office of the official spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces had announced this evening, Monday, April 24, 2022, that the rebel “Quick Support” militia had targeted the car of the assistant of the “Egyptian” military attache in Khartoum, while it was passing by Al-Sayyid Abd al-Rahman Street in the center of “Khartoum.”

The statement was published in the Armed Forces newspaper’s WhatsApp group, as well as on its official Facebook page, before it later deleted it after the Egyptian Foreign Ministry denied it.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

