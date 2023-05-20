Drug dealers captured in renowned tourist destination of Boyacá

SIJIN Boyacá and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, carried out 5 search and raid procedures in the urban sector of the municipality of Chiquinquirá, achieving the capture in flagrante delicto of 3 people for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics.

In the operation, multiple doses of marijuana and bazuco were seized, a grass rack, 3 bicycles, $487,000 in cash, $270, as well as 16 cell phones and a tablet, which apparently were received as payment for the drug. The captured and seized items were left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Police, those captured had been affecting citizen security and coexistence in the Boyacá Alto, Santa Cecilia, Santo Domingo neighborhoods and in the Chiquinquirá market square sector, through the sale of narcotics in their places of residence. One of the captured records a note for this same crime, who were placed under arrest in prison.

This result is added to the dismantling of the criminal group ‘Los Micky’ with 21 arrests in the Valle de Tenza region and the arrest of three people in Villa de Leyva from whom 500 grams of marijuana were seized in January.

Likewise, so far this year 85 people have been arrested for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics, achieving the seizure of 43,955 grams of marijuana, 10,836 grams of coca base, 474 grams of bazuco and 341 grams of cocaine. .

Source: Boyacá Police

