Through its social networks, the company Drummond Ltd. announced that it had opened a new job vacancy for Production supervision.

The applicant must have vocational training in Mining, Civil or Geology Engineering; have a 50% English proficiency (B1/B2) and current driving license.

In addition, you must have a Five years of general experience and three of specific experience performing supervisory tasks in the mining sector. In addition, specific knowledge in open pit coal mining, management of drainage, dumps and roads.

In turn, the company will take into account leadership skills, teamworkeffective communication, results orientation, analytical skills and learning ability.

The offer It will be valid until March 23 of this year. and according to the company, preference will be given to native personnel residing in one of the municipalities of the mining corridor, that is, The Dog of Ibirico, El Paso, Chiriguana, Becerril and/or Augustine Codazzi.

Apply here: