Due to floods, they declare a public calamity in Puerto Berrio

The heavy rains in the Puerto Berrio area have forced the authorities to declare a public calamity, several agricultural areas as well as houses are under water.

According to some censuses, about 500 people have been affected, that is, 80% of the population is affected.

“It was decided to decree a public calamity to attend to the emergency due to the flooding associated with the heavy rains that occurred on May 16,” said Dagran.

The corregimientos of Estación Cocorná, Las Mercedes and Doradal are the areas most affected by rainfall.

“A vehicular bridge with structural collapse and affectations in rural aqueducts, crops, livestock and several missing domestic animals”, affirm the Relief Organizations.

The authorities have begun with the evacuations of families to strategically established areas while a route line is drawn up to fully attend to the emergency.

