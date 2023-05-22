Home » Due to the low water level, heavy vehicles cannot reach the Vorms ferry
Ormsö’s main customers are forest trucks, but they take up a lot of space on the ship, so there are few places for passenger cars. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Ferry Ormsö. Photo: Urmas Lauri

The low water level will continue to disturb ship traffic on the Vorms line on Monday, announced Kihnu Veeteed, which connects Rohuküla and Sviby.

The passenger ferry Ormsö serving the Sviby-Rohuküla line does not take vehicles weighing over 45 tons on board due to the low water level.

Kihnu Veeteed, which organizes ship traffic, promises to inform when the situation on the line returns to normal.

