Lina Tejeiro’s ex-boyfriends will sing together in a renowned restaurant

Lina Tejeiro’s love life has been a topic of conversation in the past, especially after her relationship with Juan Duque did not turn out in the best way, as was made clear with several of the publications of the llanera actress that months ago aroused thousands of reactions on social networks.

The truth is that the poster for an event that will soon take place in a well-known restaurant in the country was recently released.

It is about the ‘Ranchetón’, which will take place next Friday, June 2 at Rancho MX, the famous establishment of Luisa Fernanda W and Pipe Bueno, in which, in addition to Juan Duque, there will also be other invited artists such as Yeison Jiménez, Jessi Uribe, Beéle , Nico Hernandez and Andy Rivera.

Also read: La Gorda Fabiola showed her drastic physical change after surgery

Besides: The record that wants to be broken in a music video clip

This means that in a few days Tejeiro’s two ex-boyfriends will be sharing the stage with something that Juan Duque referred to on social networks after several Internet users questioned him about it in his question and answer box:

“I have seen many comments and it is good to clarify before the date… and look, on this side there is a lot of respect for Andy as an artist and as a person… and for him and the other artists who sing that day I am excited to share the stage with them, with Andy, with Beéle ”, he began by saying.

He also clarified that being able to be with great artists made him very excited and that he would even go to enjoy their shows and presentations:

“If there is an opportunity to exchange glances and greet all of them, then super good, always showing the nobility and humility that characterizes us, as we are and have always been. Surely I will be one of the first to sing but I get off and continue enjoying everyone’s show as one more fan because before being on a stage with them I enjoyed their music as one more spectator, as a fan”, he concluded by saying on the subject.