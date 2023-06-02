Duisburg: life sentence for the murder of an elderly woman – Ruhr area – news

The court sees it as proven that the 46-year-old murdered her 84-year-old neighbor with 29 knife wounds. The prosecution had accused her of having committed the act on August 23, 2023 insidiously and out of greed.

In the verdict, the Duisburg regional court found a “ particular severity of guilt The court considers the fact that the woman wanted to blame the murder of a demented 89-year-old to be particularly perfidious.

The perpetrator calls the police herself

After the fact, the now convicted had called the police and emergency services herself. Her version to the officials at the time: she heard screams in the elderly woman’s apartment and therefore wanted to see if everything was right.

So she initially directed the investigators’ trail to the victim’s 89-year-old roommate, who was standing with a knife near the victim.