Rapid takes first step towards women’s team

Rapid has taken the first step in establishing a women’s department. The Hütteldorfer get into girls’ soccer with immediate effect, and the game will start this summer. The aim is to take part in the WFV Girls League U10 and U12 in the 2023/24 season, according to the broadcast on Thursday.

In this context, Rapid is holding “Talent Days” for girls aged eight to twelve on June 16, 21 and 22, during which a specially designed training session will be held on the artificial turf of the Allianz Stadium, led by Rapid’s new girls’ soccer team. Director Matias Costa takes place.

Managing Director Steffen Hofmann said: “We are starting this project with great anticipation, which is also of great importance to us because we want to promote the promotion of girls’ and women’s football. We take our time to create the perfect framework for a long-term concept, because it is important to ensure that the women’s football department is on a solid footing. This is the only way it can grow and become successful in the long term.”