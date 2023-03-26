Home News Duque’s warnings about Maduro
Duque’s warnings about Maduro

The former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, has made a series of statements against the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Among Iván Duque’s statements, he points out that Maduro would be under pressure to investigate Colombian Army generals who have fought against drug trafficking. Duque, who spoke from Washington, affirmed that Maduro would be pressing for the investigation of Colombian Army generals who have fought against drug trafficking, and that he would also have intentions of accessing military information.

According to Duque, the close relationship between President Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro could be working as a pressure mechanism by the Chavista leader for Colombian intelligence to investigate the high command of the National Army. “It is already known that, at the express request of Nicolás Maduro in Colombia, investigations are beginning to be opened against generals who have served the country and who have faced terrorism in our country and terrorist groups that are protected by Maduro in Venezuelan territory. “said the former president.

Duque also assured that the intelligence cooperation between Colombia and Venezuela indicates that there is an interest of the Venezuelan regime to know the historical work of Colombian intelligence with the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries.

