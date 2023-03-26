Home Sports Football: Euro 2024; tris Spain to Norway, equal Croatia-Wales – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 25 – Luis de La Fuente’s Spain responded to Scotland (3-0 against Cyprus) and beat Norway again 3-0 with two goals from Joselu and a goal from Dani Olmo in group A of the qualifiers at Euro 2024. After the away success of Turkey (2-1 against Armenia), in group D, Croatia slowed down by Wales in injury time, the final score was 1-1: Broadhead answered Kramaric’s goal in full injury time. .

In group I, Israel and Kosovo draw (1-1), Switzerland scores a clear 5.0 against Belarus and Romania wins away in Andorra 2-0 with goals from Man and Alibec (ANSA).

