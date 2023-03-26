The journalist and diplomat, Abu Bakr Bennouna, passed away today, Saturday, after an illness for which no medication was effective, according to what was learned by the Moroccan Diplomatic Club.

The late held several responsibilities, including senior administrative positions on Moroccan radio and television, general secretary of the Sahrawi community after Morocco regained its desert, and general consul in the Canary Islands. The deceased concluded his diplomatic career as an ambassador of His Majesty to the Republic of Yemen.

The late was known for his great passion for researching stored and family documents and manuscripts, as he had one of the most important documentary libraries on which he relied to investigate, collect and prepare many documents in books, the latest of which was the book “Muhammad bin Al-Arabi Al-Taris, Documents of a Deputy of Three Sultans.”

The funeral prayer ceremony will be held on Sunday in the city of Tetouan, the birthplace of the deceased, according to the same source.