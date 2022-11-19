Xinhua News Agency, Xi’an, November 18th. From November 16th to 18th, Chen Wenqing, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, conducted research in Xi’an, Yan’an, and Weinan, Shaanxi, and met with grassroots courts, procuratorates, public security, national security, and judicial administrative agencies. The officers and police will study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in depth, and study and implement measures. Chen Wenqing pointed out that studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task of political and legal organs at present and in the future. It is necessary to deeply grasp the missions and tasks of political and legal organs, and fully implement the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In Yan’an, Chen Wenqing paid homage to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site, and visited the former site of the Central Ministry of Social Affairs and the High Court of the Shaanxi-Gansu-Ningxia Border Region. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he visited the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site and inspected Shaanxi, carry forward the great spirit of party building and the spirit of Yan’an, and summarize from the history of the party. Learn from experience and nourishment, always maintain a firm and correct political direction on the political and legal front, defend the “two establishments” with practical actions, and achieve “two maintenances.” We must keep in mind that “the political and legal surname is the eternal root and soul of political and legal organs”, and always adhere to the party’s absolute leadership over political and legal work. We must inherit a series of good traditions and good practices formed in the political and legal work during the Yan’an period, keep in mind the fundamental purpose of the party, “sit on the side of the common people”, serve the people wholeheartedly, and implement the people-centered development thought In political and legal work, let the people feel fairness and justice in every judicial case.

In the political and legal grassroots units, Chen Wenqing learned about the political and legal organs’ study and implementation of the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and listened to opinions and suggestions on planning the political and legal work for next year and the next period. He demanded that we must unswervingly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, adhere to the comprehensive rule of law, promote the construction of the rule of law in China, emancipate the mind, seek truth from facts, and deepen reform and innovation in the political and legal fields. We must unswervingly implement the overall national security concept, carry forward the spirit of struggle, improve the ability to fight, resolutely overcome all risks and challenges on the way forward, and resolutely safeguard the security of the national regime, system, and ideology. It is necessary to unswervingly implement the major deployment of the construction of a safe China, promote the improvement of the social governance system, improve the level of public security governance, and effectively maintain the overall social stability. We must unswervingly implement the strategic deployment of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, strictly manage, care for and love the political and legal teams, and forge a strong political and legal army.



