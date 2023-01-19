During the First Session of the 13th Provincial Political Consultative Conference, members of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference took advantage of their sectoral advantages to actively advise on the key tasks in the new practice of comprehensively promoting Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu, and submitted 43 proposals individually or jointly.
The members led the submission of 37 proposals, including increasing the introduction and training of intelligent manufacturing talents, optimizing the export control of new energy lithium battery products, supporting “specialized, special and new” enterprises to accelerate the listing process, standardizing the management of emerging occupations, and speeding up the completion Short boards in intellectual property protection, increased efforts to support the employment of graduates of vocational colleges, strengthening the education level of trade unions with the new model of Internet shared education, improving the level of teacher security in the new era, establishing a pilot project of rural labor force information management platforms, and improving agricultural breeding insurance Compensation, strengthening the flexible re-employment of silver-haired talents, standardizing the management of the “children’s food” market, improving children’s health care services at the grassroots level, and establishing and improving the early warning and response mechanism for drug supply in the case of social public health emergencies, etc.
Members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Changzhou participated in the submission of 6 proposals by seconding the proposal, which involved taking all-round measures to support the marriage and childbearing of female graduate students, building a landmark in Jiangsu’s power transmission and distribution industry, and supporting global “chain master” companies, etc.
