During the Taraweeh prayer, the cat climbed on the Imam’s shoulder

No interruption in prayer, tsunami of videos on social media and media

Algiers mosque video on Twitter 3 million Seen by more than

Hyderabad: 07/April

(Sahar News/Social Media Desk/Yahya Khan)

For the last two or three days, there has been a tsunami of a video on various social media platforms. Not only Muslims are appreciating it, but the non-Muslim community is also busy praising this video. This video of the cat climbing on Imam Sahib’s shoulder during the Taraweeh prayer and Imam Sahib continuing the prayer in spite of him has become very viral on social media and has been viewed by millions of people so far.

This video was posted on Twitter by Kuwait-based Al-Atiqi https://twitter.com/BinImad From the twitterhandle April 5 has been tweeted 1,846 followers. But the amazing thing here is this video tweeted by him till now on Twitter 31 lakhs More than social media users have seen this video 23,000 More than Twitter users have re-tweeted (shared) while this video 59،000 More than likes have been received.

Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would.#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QHGXSgiZgK – Alateeqi Al-Ateeqi (@BinImad) April 4, 2023

There, many international, national and other media organizations in different languages ​​have posted this video on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with their own captions. There, special reports have been written on this viral video on many important and famous domestic and foreign websites. This video is also rapidly viral on WhatsApp.

Watching this lovely video, one feels that this cat is the pet cat of Imam Sahib/Hafiz Sahib. In this video, Imam Sahib is teaching Taraweeh prayer on the mic and there are rows of worshipers behind him. In the camera in front of Imam Sahib, Imprisonment can be seen in the scene that during the prayer, a cat suddenly comes from the front and grabs the Imam’s clothes and reaches his hands. The Imam holds the cat with his hands and the Imam With the help of Sahib, she climbs on his shoulder.

Unfazed by the cat’s sudden arrival and climbing on his shoulder, Imam Sahib is still engaged in reciting Taraweeh prayer and this cat examines the mosques by wagging its tail and turns towards Imam Sahib’s face and carefully watches this video. If seen, it can be felt that this cat kisses Imam Sahib on the cheek and automatically jumps down from Imam Sahib’s shoulder to the floor.

Al-Atiqi [email protected]It was tweeted from the Twitter handle of 28 Regarding the video of the second, he did not write that it is a video of a mosque in which country and city. He wrote in the English caption of this video that “a cat jumps on the imam during the Taraweeh prayer.” He behaves like an imam.”

“According to Urdu News Jeddah, this incident happened with Sheikh Waleed Mahsas, the Imam of the Abu Bakr Siddiq Mosque in Burj Bouariraj in the north of Algeria.”

Many Twitter users, especially Christians, have made interesting comments on this video tweet of Al-Atiqi and asked, “Is cat permissible in Islam, because we have heard that keeping a dog is forbidden in Islam.” Many of their questions were answered by Muslim Twitter users from different countries. Has also given satisfactory answers in the best way.

Prussian cats PersianCats# Their upbringing and some information about them:-

Question: Can amateurs keep a cat at home? She lives in the house, comes to prayer, is it all right to keep her with you?

Answer: “It is permissible to keep a cat, there is nothing wrong with it. If there is no impurity on the cat’s body and it sits on the masla, or touches its body with the masla, then it will not impure the masla.” If there is impurity on the body of a person, that musli will become impure and it is necessary to wash it. In the same way, there is the same detail in placing a cat next to you that if there is no external impurity on its body, then putting it on your body does not make the body impure. Yes, but if he licks a person’s body, he should be washed before praying.”

(Fatwa number: 144008201317 /Dar-ul-Ifta: Allama Muhammad Yusuf University of Islamic Sciences, Banuri Town, Pakistan)

The practice of keeping cats is common in Islamic countries. Now in India, Hyderabad and Telangana districts, Prussian (Persian) cats are also in many homes. Persian Cats# They are being raised with passion. Their price is thousands of rupees. And their food is also very expensive. It would not be wrong to say that the food of these Prussian cats is different from ordinary cats and their food is online. Or you have to buy from specific shops.

Prussian cats are trained from birth to use the bathroom just like humans. Perhaps this is the reason why Prussian cats have started to be bred with great interest, especially among Muslims.

These cats feel like a member of the house and their behavior is like children with their owners. They have a lot of thick, soft and soft hair on their body. These cats are also brought up as a member of the family. In addition to feeding them well, they are also treated with great responsibility when they fall ill. Veterinarians prescribe the same medicines for them as for human children. are done!!

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Urdu daily ” Attributes ” on the website August 17, 2020 In a detailed and long article written by the author, it is revealed that “according to experts, God has placed a cure for depression in the touch of a cat”, its hair contains special types of bacteria that cause depression in the human body. “So having a pet cat cuddled and cuddled with you will not only make your cat happy but also relieve you of depression.”

This video was published by the international media organization Brut Gross India# on Instagram yesterday April 6 Posted where more than One and a half million Users have watched this video and One hundred and forty thousand More than liked.1،600 More than have made various comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

Likewise on Instagram itself [email protected]also posted this video with English subtitles yesterday. Which has been seen by more than one and a half million users.

BBC Urdu also posted this video on Instagram yesterday and wrote that “This is the video of the moment when a cat climbed on the shoulder of Imam Masjid during the live broadcast of Taraweeh prayer and it attacked him along with the recitation. Keep supporting the cat so that it does not fall down. 😻🐱

Yahya Khan

https://www.instagram.com/khan_yahiya276/ : Instagram

https://www.facebook.com/khanyahiya276 : Facebook

https://twitter.com/khanyahiya : Twitter

persian paint#

Imam#

namaz#

tarawih#

masjid#

Algeria#

trendingvideo#

viralvideo#

Post Views: 3,666

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

