[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, March 14, 2023]During the two sessions of the CCP, Xue Dezhen, the former president and editor-in-chief of the People’s Publishing House of the Communist Party of China, and Li Laizhu, a general of the CCP and former commander of the Beijing Military Region, died of illness on the same day.

On March 13, the People’s Publishing House of the Communist Party of China (positioned as the Party and State Political Reading Publishing House) issued an obituary. Xue Dezhen, a member of the Communist Party of China, a famous editor, publisher, former president and editor-in-chief of the People’s Publishing House, “due to illness and treatment is invalid” Passed away in Beijing at 15:00 on March 12 at the age of 91.

According to public information, Xue Dezhen joined the People’s Publishing House of the Communist Party of China in August 1956, and served successively as editor, director of the philosophy editorial office, and deputy editor-in-chief.

In 2019, Xue Dezhen was awarded the commemorative medal for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

On the same day as Xue Dezhen’s death, on March 12, the Veteran Cadre Service Bureau of the CCP Military Stationed in Beijing issued an “Obituary”. 92 years old.

According to public information, Li Laizhu is a senior general of the CCP military. He has successively served as regimental commander and division commander of the army, as well as the principal of the Shijiazhuang Army School of the Beijing Military Region, deputy commander and commander of the Beijing Military Region.

In September 1988, Li Laizhu was awarded the rank of lieutenant general; in May 1994, he was promoted to the rank of general. He was a member of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and a representative of the 7th, 9th and 15th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Li Laizhu, the former commander of the Beijing Military Region, participated in the suppression of the “June 4th” student movement during the “June 4th” incident in 1989.

Yang Jisheng, the former editor-in-chief of “Yanhuang Chunqiu” who personally experienced the “June 4th” incident, mentioned in the book “Political Struggles in China‘s Reform Era (Revised Edition)” that on May 17, 1989, Li Laizhu, then deputy commander of the Beijing Military Region, forced The army commanders “declared their position” and implemented the “June 4th” martial law order.

At that time, Xu Qinxian, commander of the 38th Army of the Communist Party of China, refused to suppress the students. Xu said: “I can’t carry out verbal orders, I need written orders.” He said: “I would rather beheaded than be a sinner of history!”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Enzhen/Editor in charge: Zhu Xinrui)