Expectation for NASA report on extraterrestrial life

The debate about the possibility of extraterrestrial life resurfaced during the week that ended, after the statements made to the United States House of Representatives by a former US Army intelligence officer.

In the discussion held in the Chamber, David Grusch, who was summoned to speak on the subject, made reference to the fact that the United States government possessed the remains of unknown flying objects, as well as “non-human biological remains.”

During the citation made by the congressmen, who have considered the issue of UFOs as national security, it was emphasized that NASA has hidden evidence and denies it.

Precisely, before this debate, the former astronaut and current director of NASA, Clarence W. Nelson, who these days is planning a tour of Latin America, made reference to this and other points during a meeting with the media.

Nelson advances visits to Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, in order to strengthen ties with these countries and advance towards international scientific cooperation.

The manager stated that before the end of 2023, there will be an official document issued by said entity on the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

He also spoke about other topics such as the monitoring that NASA is carrying out with its orbiting satellites of global warming, and also the international mission to return to the moon, this time to the dark side of the satellite.

Believer

As Nelson has stated publicly “I personally believe that there is life outside in the Universe.”

The former astronaut has stated that NASA is preparing a final document that will be released this year at the end of the summer, in which the agency addresses the possibility of life on other planets from a scientific point of view.

In this regard, he stressed that there are at least twelve NASA scientists working on this issue, collecting information and evidence, but we must wait for the conclusions.

The investigation

On this subject, the space agency has undertaken many actions to search for extraterrestrial life, such as: the Perseverance robot is on Mars collecting samples that will be sent to earth for analysis; the first biological samples taken by a spacecraft from the asteroid Bennu will arrive by September; In addition, there is the next jump to the moon scheduled for next year after water was discovered at the south pole of our satellite.

Likewise, during the development of the Voyager program in the 1970s, one of the ships carried a gold disc with a greeting for any extraterrestrial intelligence that found it.

Nelson has stated on several occasions that “the universe is very large, scientists have already told us quite accurately that the chance is one in a trillion that there is another Earth like our planet that can create life.”

The tour

Clarence Nelson will be in Colombia this week, where he will meet with President Gustavo Petro in Bogotá, to talk about international cooperation in science, and will also travel to Cali where he will visit a cooperation project aimed at low-income farmers, which seeks with the support of NASA satellites detect diseases and also prevent forest fires.

Comments

