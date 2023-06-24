Dynatrace exceeds the billion in sales for the first time

In 2005 it was a company with three employees, 18 years later it is a group with 4,200 employees and more than one billion euros in sales: only a few companies have grown as much in recent years as Dynatrace, which helps other companies to develop their own systems with artificial Making intelligence flawless and more efficient.

In the past fiscal year 2022/23 (as of March 31), the software group increased sales by 29 percent to 1.08 billion euros (1.16 billion dollars), net profit increased from 52.4 to 107 million dollars.

The “heart” beats in Linz

“Dynatrace’s AI not only recognizes fully automatically whether a digital service is working incorrectly, but also warns of possible security risks and actively blocks cyber attacks,” says Dynatrace founder and CTO Bernd Greifeneder.

Although the group’s headquarters are now in Waltham in the US state of Massachusetts after a change of ownership, the “heart” still beats in Linz. The group’s research center is on the twenty-fifth tower in Linz’s harbor district, and 670 people work there. In Hagenberg there are 70, in Vienna, Graz and Innsbruck together another 430.

The number of employees worldwide increased from 3,600 to 4,200 in the past year. Customers include banks, insurance companies and retail companies, but also other IT groups such as Apple or Amazon.

