Earthquake: Castelli, at work for other Next Appennino – Abruzzo funds

(ANSA) – TERAMO, MAY 19 – The Extraordinary Commissioner for post-earthquake 2016 reconstruction, Guido Castelli, has announced to Teramo entrepreneurs that he is “at work to obtain additional resources from the Government” as regards the measures of the Next Apennines programme. He did so during a meeting entitled ‘National Complementary Earthquake Plan 2009-2016: an opportunity for the economic and social revitalization of the province of Teramo’ organized by Confindustria Teramo.



“On May 29 – explained Castelli – a coordination booth is scheduled to invite each Region to redeploy the resources already available, but not allocated. Against a ceiling of 615 million, projects have been received from companies for 1, 5 billion. I will urge the Government to remodulate the Pnc and Pnrr funds on the basis of the projects presented, in the direction indicated by the Repower Eu plan”.



The president of Confindustria Teramo, Lorenzo Dattoli, in his opening speech, underlined that “the funds of the Next Apennines are urgent, necessary and vital for Teramo companies which have presented over 200 applications developing investments for around 250 million euros”.



“There is no reconstruction without repairing the territories of the seismic crater – added Commissioner Castelli – which means combining the works for buildings and infrastructures with adequate interventions for the socio-economic development of the communities”.



The resources made available for the projects of the companies of Abruzzo, Marche, Umbria and Lazio go in this direction: about 700 million out of the total of 1.8 billion euros of the Fund complementary to the PNRR. The first rankings have already been approved (277 million for 1,280 projects). The request has come from the business world to proceed quickly also with the publication of the rankings relating to the other sub-measures and to correct some contradictions of a financial and administrative nature. (HANDLE).

