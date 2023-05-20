Darmstadt confirmed their return to the Bundesliga with a win over Magdeburg

Darmstadt lost the last two rounds, but today, thanks to Tietz’s goal in the 36th minute, they confirmed their promotion to the top league. It will be his first appearance since the 2016/17 season and after six seasons in the second Bundesliga.

Coach Torsten Lieberknecht’s wards will accompany Heidenheim or Hamburg to the league. The first-named club has a point more with two rounds to go. The third team of the competition awaits a tie against the 16th team from the first league.