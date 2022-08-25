At 2.34 tonight a quake of magnitude 3.5 had Frisanco as its epicenter, in the Pordenone area. The earthquake was also felt in the Vittoriese and in Fregona

The map of the impact of tonight’s quake (source Ingv)

VITTORIO VENETO. An earthquake had a magnitude of 3.5 which, at 2.34 tonight, had as its epicenter the Municipality of Frisanco in the Pordenone area, north of Maniago.

The earthquake, which did not cause damage or injuries, and had an epicenter at a depth of 9 kilometers, was also clearly felt in Vittorio Veneto, Fregona and in other municipalities of the Alta Marca. Many phone calls to law enforcement and firefighters.